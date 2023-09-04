President Hakainde Hichilema has addressed the growing concerns surrounding high mealie meal prices in Zambia, assuring citizens that his government is actively working to resolve the issue.

Residents across various parts of the country have expressed their grievances over the soaring costs of mealie meal, with prices ranging from K200 to K350 per 25kg bag, depending on the town.

Speaking during the Enthronement of Archbishop Albert Chama as Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Lusaka at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, President Hichilema empathized with the citizens and reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing the issue of exorbitant mealie meal prices.

In his sermon during the event, Bishop William Muchombo reminded leaders of the importance of staying close to the people they lead, emphasizing the need to be in touch with the realities faced by the citizens.The reminded leaders to be closer to the people they lead to an extent of smelling alike.

Reflecting on his presidency, President Hichilema stated, “In the two years we have been in office, we understand the meaning of that smell, the things that we have done with the support of the people of Zambia such as the debt restructuring. We had to do it because it affected the people of Zambia.”

President Hichilema acknowledged that his government is aware of various challenges faced by the people of Zambia, including the rising cost of mealie meal. He assured the public that they are actively collaborating with citizens to stabilize the prices of this essential commodity.

While acknowledging the complexity of the issue, President Hichilema reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing this particular challenge and working towards a solution that benefits all Zambians.