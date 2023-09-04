Coach Wedson Nyirenda is relieved after Zanaco recorded their first win of the new FAZ Super Division season.

Zanaco over the weekend beat promotedTrident 2-0 at Nkana Stadium after two draws.

In a post match comment, Nyirenda said it was good that finally Zanaco managed to win.

The former Chipolopolo coach said Zanaco were improving.

“Trident gave us a good run for our money but I think we played a better game,” Nyirenda said.

“Every day, every game that comes we are improving. We have come from two draws and we have played better games than our opponents. Today we meant business,” he said.

Trident coach Israel Mwanza lamented the loss to Zanaco.

“We played a good game but unfortunately we didn’t find a goal,” Mwanza said.

“It’s nice we are going into the break so we have to work on the striking force,” he said.

Trident have one point from their first three games.