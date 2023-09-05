A 33-year-old woman of Mikomfwa township in Luanshya district has allegedly been stabbed to death by her husband following a marital dispute.

Idah Mkandawire, of house number 391 Muzabwela Street, died after she was stabbed in the stomach by her husband, Size Museteka, who is currently on the run.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Peacewell Mweemba, confirmed the incident that occurred on 3rd September around 02:45 hours.

Mr Mweemba said the matter was reported to the police by the deceased’s landlord.

He explained that on the material day, the landlord was awakened by the deceased who was knocking on the window of the landlord’s house.

When he opened the door, he noticed blood on the deceased’s stomach, who informed him that she had been stabbed by her husband using a knife.

The Copperbelt Province Police Chief said the victim was rushed to Thompson district hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mr Mweemba added that police visited the crime scene and recovered a knife alleged to have been used in the act.

He said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.