FAZ Super Division giants Nkana have appointed Ian Bakala as new head coach.

Bakala has signed a three-year contract with the Wusakile club.

He was unveiled at Nkana Stadium on Tuesday afternoon just hours after resigning as Forest Rangers head coach.

Bakala has replaced Beston Chambeshi, who was sidelined by Nkana last week.

He has inherited a team placed bottom of the table with no point after losing their first three matches in the new season.

Bakala will be assisted by Sipho Mumbi and Josphat Nkhoma as George Chilufya maintains his position on the Nkana bench as assistant trainer.