A 38-year-old man from Makeni Bonaventure in Lusaka has been taken into custody by the police in connection with a shooting incident that transpired at the University of Zambia student hostel.

The suspect, identified as George Banda, allegedly discharged a firearm, striking the door of a female student’s hostel room. The bullet penetrated the door and subsequently hit the fridge inside the room.

According to Deputy Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale, law enforcement was promptly alerted to the scene of the incident. Upon arrival, they discovered an empty cartridge believed to be from a pistol.

Subsequent investigations indicated that George Banda was searching for his girlfriend, a student at the University of Zambia, who was not present in the room during the incident.

Around 22 hours later, the police apprehended the girlfriend, who cooperated with the authorities and led them to Makeni Bonaventure, where the suspect, George Banda, was located. During the arrest, the police recovered a pistol with two rounds of ammunition.

Currently, the suspect is in police custody awaiting formal charges. Police continue to investigate the incident to ascertain all the details surrounding the shooting.