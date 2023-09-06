Chipolopolo have stepped up preparations for this Saturday’s away Africa Cup qualifier against Comoros.

Zambia entered camp in Lusaka on Monday to prepare for Comoros.

England based striker Patson Daka has joined camp alongside five other foreign based stars.

Kings Kangwa, Golden Mafwenta, Benson Sakala, Rally Bwalya and Frankie Musonda have reported for camp.

The team is expected to fly out to Comoros on Friday.

Zambia coach Avram Grant has named a 27-member provisional squad for the qualifier against Comoros.

Chipolopolo have already qualified for the Africa Cup.

Zambia tops Group H with 12 points, two better than Ivory Coast who will be hosting Lesotho and have already qualified as hosts.

Meanwhile, striker Fashion Sakala has been suspended for the Comoros game after accumulating two successive yellow cards.