Media icon Jeff Sitali has tragically passed away, leaving a profound impact on Zambia’s media and entertainment industry.

The devastating news was confirmed by Mr. Sitali’s close friend, Dickson Mwansa, who disclosed that the talented media personality had succumbed to injuries sustained in a studio accident.

Details regarding Mr. Sitali’s funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Jeff Sitali will be fondly remembered for his pivotal role in Zambia’s television productions. He was both a notable on-screen presence and a creative force behind the scenes, contributing to numerous TV series and advertisements.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout Zambia’s media landscape, with many expressing their condolences and reflecting on his significant contributions.

Berry Lwando, the Director General of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), expressed his shock at Mr. Sitali’s untimely death. He praised Sitali for his revolutionary impact on advertising in Zambia, particularly for transforming it into a storytelling medium. Many of the productions Jeff Sitali was involved in bore witness to his creative genius.

Lwando described Jeff Sitali as one of the top creative directors Zambia has ever had and emphasized his influential role in mentoring and guiding numerous media practitioners in the country.

Jeff Sitali’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to resonate in Zambia’s media and entertainment industry, and he will be deeply missed by colleagues and fans alike.