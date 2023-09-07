Coach Carol Kanyemba has lamented Green Buffaloes elimination from the COSAFA Women’s Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

Buffaloes on Wednesday lost 3-1 to Sundowns in the semifinals of the COSAFA Women’s Champions League in Durban.

Kanyemba said it was sad that Buffaloes have failed to defend the COSAFA Champions League.

She said the time will now focus on the third position match against Mozambique’s Costa Do Sol to be played on Friday.

“It is so sad and unfortunate to lose the title and play for third place. It is sad but it is the name of the game,” Kanyemba said.

Winners of the competition will qualify for the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.