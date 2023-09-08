In a significant breakthrough, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on the Copperbelt has apprehended six individuals suspected to be part of an organized criminal gang responsible for distributing counterfeit United States dollars. The joint operation has resulted in the arrest of the following individuals:

Twizzy Himaantu, a 53-year-old police officer

Juliet Tembo, a 53-year-old local court magistrate

Alex Kwibisa, a 49-year-old miner

David Kalumbu, a 54-year-old farmer

Fredrick Chilando, a 36-year-old driver

Edwin Mando, a 32-year-old driver

These suspects have been jointly charged with the possession of counterfeit notes, amounting to a staggering US $1,031,200, in violation of Section 358 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The arrests were made following a special operation conducted in Kitwe, during which a Toyota Spacio with registration number AOB 727 was seized.

The DEC has detained the suspects in lawful custody, and they are set to appear in court in the near future.

This counterfeit money is believed to be part of a larger stash of US $2 million in counterfeit notes that was allegedly smuggled into the country by this organized criminal network.

The DEC is deeply concerned about the proliferation of counterfeit currency and is urging the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging in foreign currency transactions on the streets.