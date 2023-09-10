Raphael Mabenga, the Member of Parliament for Mulobezi, has announced that the government is taking steps to construct modern houses for teachers in the district. This initiative aims to improve the living conditions of teachers working in rural areas and enhance education infrastructure through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

MP Mabenga emphasized that teachers should not have reservations about working in rural areas, as the government is committed to uplifting their quality of life. He pledged that schools in the district would be connected to power and water reticulation systems, providing essential utilities to support teaching and learning.

The announcement came during MP Mabenga’s inspection visit to Chibwe Primary School in Salumbwe Ward, where he examined a newly constructed teacher’s house and a block of three classrooms. The classroom block was built at a cost of 600,000 Kwacha, while the teacher’s house cost 410,000 Kwacha.

Acting Chibwe Primary School Deputy Head Teacher, Chuma Kangumu, expressed her excitement about the positive changes these infrastructure developments would bring. Pupils who were previously learning in grass-thatched classrooms will now have access to modern and conducive learning environments. Ms. Kangumu also pointed out that the improvements in infrastructure would likely lead to an enhancement in the quality of education provided at the school.