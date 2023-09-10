Today’s Scripture

You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.

Psalm 16:11, NIV

Joy in His Presence

Friend, it’s good to be passionate about our dreams, passionate about healing, freedom, and promotion. But don’t be so consumed that you’re not going to be happy while you’re waiting for God to make His path known to you. Don’t put your happiness on hold until everything works out. This day is a gift. Enjoy your life while God is working. Don’t be uptight, stressed out, and saying, “When is it going to change?” You have to pass the test of being happy where you are before God will get you to where you want to be. If you can only be happy when the problem turns around, when what you desire comes to pass, that’s going to delay what God is going to do. You have to put your foot down and say, “I am going to enjoy this day. This crisis, these challenges, or this bad break is not going to stop me. God, Your presence in my life is my joy. I trust Your timing, and I trust Your ways. In the meantime, I’m going to rejoice and live my life with gladness.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that this day is a gift from You, and I’m not going to live sour and defeated. Thank You that my happiness is not dependent on my situation, but upon Your presence in my life. I’ve made up my mind that I’m going to rejoice in You and be glad. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

