Coach Avram Grant has declared that Chipolopolo is improving during his tenure as Zambia boss.

Zambia finished top of Group H in the just ended 2024 Africa Cup qualifying campaign.

Grant is unbeaten as Zambia coach.

Zambia concluded Group H action with an away 1-1 draw in Comoros last Saturday.

“You know I came in the second round of the qualifiers, the last four games. I think it was good. The team is improving in all aspects of the game,” Grant said.

The Israeli is now looking forward to the Africa Cup in Ivory Coast.

“Zambia deserves to be at the Africa Cup. We are very happy to be back at the Africa Cup. We deserve to be there and we showed it when beating a strong team like Ivory Coast,” Grant said.

Zambia last played at the Africa Cup in 2015.