Police Blue Eagles of Kamfinsa have opened a one-point lead at the top of the Copperbelt Basketball Super League table.

Eagles over the weekend moved to 17 points after beating defending champions Mufulira Magnets 51-45 in the week nine game.

Magnets are second on 16 points after playing nine matches so far in the season.

Former champions Lunga Bullets moved to 16 points as well after edging IC Tigers 59-56.

In the other week 9 tie, Ndola Takers overcame Ndola Nets 61-57 in the derby as Warriors thrashed CEC Blazers 52-37.

Lynx leads the Women’s Super League on 13 points despite not being in action during the round nine games.

Mufulira Magnets B commands the B League with 21 points in 11 games after overcoming Roan Blazers 44-34 in their latest fixture.