Chipolopolo star Patson Daka wants Zambia to build on Africa Cup qualification success.

Zambia is next year returning to the Africa Cup for the first time since 2015.

Daka said AFCON qualification marks the start of a great journey for Chipolopolo.

“Qualifying to the Africa cup is a big achievement,” Daka said after Zambia concluded the Group H AFCON qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw in Comoros.

Zambia won Group H ahead of Ivory Coast.

“It is a dream come true for most of us but most importantly we know that this is just the beginning of the journey because we want to achieve a lot of great things,” said the Leicester City striker.

“We just have to start building from what we have achieved now because there is a lot of work to be done,” Daka said.