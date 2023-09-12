In a harrowing testimony, Dr. Theresa Muzyamba, a medical doctor at Kanyama Level One Hospital, appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate Court to recount her findings regarding a 9-year-old boy who had allegedly been defiled by a 40-year-old woman in Chibolya compound, Lusaka.

The accused, Martha Sampa, stands charged with the defilement of a child under the age of 16, an offense that has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to the prosecution, it is alleged that between November and December 2022 the accused repeatedly abused the young boy and subsequently gave him K10 as compensation.

During her testimony today, Dr. Muzyamba provided a disturbing account of her medical examination of the victim. She detailed that upon examination, she discovered sores on the boy’s genitals, a rash on his abdomen, and swollen glands. These physical indicators raised serious concerns about the boy’s well-being and pointed to possible abuse.

In addition to her physical examination, Dr. Muzyamba informed the court that HIV and STI tests conducted on the boy had yielded negative results. However, despite the negative test results, the boy was administered with dermatological and STI treatment as a precautionary measure. Moreover, he was introduced to counseling to address the emotional and psychological trauma he may have experienced.

Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya presided over the proceedings and subsequently ruled that Martha Sampa has a case to answer based on the evidence presented. The accused has been granted one week to prepare her defense.