In a visit to Xiaqi Village, a shining example of rural transformation in China, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed profound inspiration and a commitment to implementing similar initiatives in Zambia. Xiaqi Village, located in the capital city of Fujian Province, underwent a remarkable transformation during the tenure of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who served as the province’s governor from 1999 to 2002.

The Zambian delegation was deeply moved by the deliberate policies and relentless efforts employed by President Xi Jinping to elevate Xiaqi Village from its impoverished state. The village had been marginalized and discriminated against, characteristic of many rural communities facing economic hardship.

Under the visionary leadership of then-Governor Xi Jinping, Xiaqi Village experienced targeted resource mobilization and effective implementation of development programs. These efforts not only pulled the community out of poverty but also propelled it into a highly modernized and admired state. Education was a key focus of the intervention, resulting in the production of university graduates who are now making significant contributions to China.

President Hichilema, who is no stranger to the challenges facing impoverished communities, drew parallels between Xiaqi Village’s success story and his vision for Zambia’s Constituency Development Fund (CDF), a flagship program aimed at lifting his nation’s rural communities out of poverty. The enhanced CDF in Zambia devolves the allocation of resources to local communities, providing equal opportunities to citizens from all regions of the country.

During the guided tour of Xiaqi Village, President Hichilema reiterated his commitment to equality and inclusivity, regardless of citizens’ backgrounds, parentage, or language. He emphasized that Zambia would address the challenges faced by all its citizens, fostering an environment where everyone has a fair chance to pursue their aspirations.

As President Hichilema returns to Zambia, he carries with him the inspiration and lessons learned from Xiaqi Village, with hopes of building a more prosperous and equitable future for all Zambians through the targeted interventions of the Constituency Development Fund.