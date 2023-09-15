President Hakainde Hichilema continued his constructive engagement with the Chinese business community in Beijing to explore opportunities for mutual benefit. In these discussions, President Hichilema urged Chinese investors to share their expertise and offer affordable capital while emphasizing the importance of advanced technology in Zambia’s development journey.



The dialogue, held with the aim of harnessing Zambia’s abundant resources for value addition and economic growth, ultimately seeks to create employment opportunities for Zambian citizens.

During a significant meeting with the Chinese Rail Corporation (CRCC), President Hichilema retraced the historic roots that led to the construction of one of the world’s engineering marvels, the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA). He acknowledged the pivotal role played by Chairman Mao Zedong of China, President Kenneth David Kaunda of Zambia, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, and their respective nations in making TAZARA a reality.



The President paid homage to the dedication and sacrifices made by Chinese construction workers and their counterparts from Zambia and Tanzania during the TAZARA project. He expressed Zambia’s commitment to strengthening this longstanding technical relationship, which had experienced some decline over time.

President Hichilema highlighted the current high levels of trade and investment opportunities in the region and called on the CRCC to collaborate in rehabilitating and improving the integrity of the TAZARA Railway line. This initiative aligns with the evolving economic landscape and increased trade activities.

In addition to this, President Hichilema urged China and the CRCC to share information regarding projects they have undertaken in other countries. This exchange of knowledge and experiences would facilitate the exploration of feasibility and practicality in Zambia’s unique context.

Addressing the China Non Ferrous Metal Corporation, the President emphasized the importance of a genuine partnership that reflects the enduring friendship between Zambia and China. Recognizing the critical role of mining in Zambia’s economic agenda, he outlined the vision to enhance metal output through advanced technology. President Hichilema called on the corporation to implement the 24-hour operation principle, a move that would not only increase production but also generate more employment opportunities for the Zambian people.

In his address, President Hakainde Hichilema conveyed a clear message: Zambia is open for business, collaboration, and development, and seeks to build lasting partnerships that benefit both nations.