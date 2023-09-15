Power Dynamos and Simba Sports of Tanzania gearing up to face off in the CAF Champions League on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The two teams have been declared ready for the first leg match of the pre-group stage battle.

During a pre-match media conference in Ndola on Friday, Power Dynamos Coach Mwenya Chipepo said his team was ready for battle.

Chipepo declared that Simba are beatable.

“We are ready for tomorrow’s game and you will see a different game,” Chipepo said.

“We can beat Simba. We are ready for the match,” he said.

Simba striker Moses Phiri expressed confidence that his side will triumph over Power.

“I think the mood is good in camp and we are looking forward to the match,” Phiri said.

“Coming to play against Power Dynamos is a good feeling whereby you play against the people you know, you understand the language and you know the name of each and every player. It feels good,” he said.

The match will kickoff at 15h00.