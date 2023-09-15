A psychiatrist at Ndola Teaching Hospital has attributed the high incidents of suicide and mental disorder in the country to depression, economic hardships, job loss, trauma alcohol abuse, substance dependence, and domestic quarrels.

Dr Hope Namonje said mental illness and physical diseases are some of the other leading factors of suicide.

Dr Namonje has since called on the government to invest in a comprehensive national strategy to improve suicide prevention and concerted action from all elements of society.

She said Ndola Teaching Hospital receives about 10 cases in a month of people suffering from mental disorders.

She said globally 13.5 in 100,000 deaths are by suicide, making it among the leading causes of death worldwide

Dr Namonje said suicidal death is a public health concern with a profound impact on those around them.

She added that by raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide, and encouraging well-informed action, the country can reduce instances of suicide.

Dr Namonje said as the country participates in the World suicide prevention week (WSPD) from 10 to 16th September, NTH has lined up activities to engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.

“Suicide awareness day which is celebrated every 10th of September each year focuses attention on raising awareness among individuals, communities, organizations, government, and the public, suicide is an urgent public health problem which must be a national priority,” she said.

She added that her department will sensitize on Strategies to Prevent Suicide, Strengthen economic supports by strengthening household financial security as well as Housing stabilization policies, strengthen access and delivery of suicide care by including coverage of mental health conditions in health insurance policies.