Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda has strongly condemned the recent riots in Mumbwa district, during which two businessmen lost their lives. Justice Musonda made this statement while addressing the public during a lecture held at the University of Lusaka’s Silverest Campus.

Expressing his concern over the tragic events that unfolded in Mumbwa, Justice Musonda appealed to all Zambians to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and to trust in the country’s law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties effectively.

During his public lecture, Justice Musonda underscored the crucial role of the judiciary in maintaining public faith in the legal system. He emphasized that it is the duty of the judiciary to uphold the law impartially and with unwavering fidelity to justice, ensuring that all citizens have confidence in the legal processes.

Furthermore, Justice Musonda urged the public to have patience and faith in the police and other law enforcement agencies as they work diligently to investigate and address the issues related to the Mumbwa riots. He stressed the importance of allowing the legal processes to run their course to ensure a fair and just outcome.

In conjunction with Justice Musonda’s lecture, University of Lusaka (UNILUS) Vice Chancellor Pinalo Chifwanakeni highlighted the significance of legal education in shaping individuals who will become the guardians of justice. UNILUS recognizes the pivotal role that legal education plays in fostering a deep understanding of the law, ethics, and principles of justice.