The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has underscored the pressing need for the expansion of the TAZAMA pipeline, emphasizing that it is a matter of utmost urgency. This vital initiative was discussed during a meeting between ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa and the Chairperson of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) in Tanzania, Mark Mwandosya, held in Dar-es-Salaam.

Mr. Bowa confirmed that ERB has initiated discussions with its Tanzanian counterpart to strategize and plan for the much-needed expansion of the TAZAMA pipeline. He expressed optimism that by April next year, a comprehensive plan comprising budget estimates, project timelines, and an official project name will be finalized, facilitating the commencement of the expansion works.

Furthermore, Mr. Bowa unveiled Zambia’s aspiration to establish a natural gas pipeline connecting Tanzania to Zambia. Such a project holds significant potential for enhancing energy access and promoting economic growth in the region.

During the same meeting, Professor Mwandosya, Chairperson of EWURA, affirmed his institution’s unwavering support for the expansion of the TAZAMA pipeline. He expressed a commitment to ensuring that the pipeline is modernized with advanced features that will significantly enhance efficiency and security in the transportation of finished petroleum products to Zambia. The planned upgrades aim to streamline the movement of vital energy resources and boost energy security for the nation.

In addition to the discussions surrounding the TAZAMA pipeline expansion, Professor Mwandosya expressed EWURA’s keen interest in learning from Zambia’s experiences in managing its hydroelectric power plants. The exchange of knowledge and best practices between the two countries is expected to promote mutual growth and collaboration in the energy sector.