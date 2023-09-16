Solwezi District has recorded the highest maternal mortality rate in North-western Province this year, with 14 maternal deaths.

Mushindamo district was second with three deaths, while Kalumbila trailed in third place with two maternal deaths.

Solwezi District Health Director Buumba Bubala who bemoaned the escalating levels of maternal deaths in her district, has revealed that the sad development has compelled First Quantum Minerals Limited to sponsor a seven-day Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (EmONC) Improvement Plan workshop for health practitioners in the area.

Dr. Bubala says the training is aimed at imparting knowledge and skills to rural health caregivers on how to avert maternal deaths in Solwezi, Mushindamo, and Kalumbila districts respectively.

Dr.Bubala has further revealed that the maternal deaths that occur in the three districts all relate to women bleeding to death after delivery.

She said the unacceptably high maternal mortality rate were all from rural parts of Solwezi district.

Dr. Bubala however revealed that twenty-five rural health caregivers were being trained for the benefit of the community in the three districts especially Solwezi which has the highest maternal mortality prevalence.

“Between January and August 2023, Solwezi has recorded 14 maternal deaths, Mushindamo recorded three deaths and Kalumbila district recorded two maternal mortalities” Dr. Bubala said.

And Solwezi General Hospital Nurse in charge of the maternity wing Levy Muna disclosed that there was also a high number of babies dying before or after being born in North-western province.

Mr. Muna said the key focus would be to monitor the areas that were affected to save the mothers in communities.

“The major causes of maternal deaths is bleeding and hypertensive disorder after pregnancy” Mr. Muna said.

Meanwhile, Solwezi Urban Clinic Midwifery Nurse Audrey Nkhata who was also one of the facilitators at the workshop urged expectant mothers not to risk their lives and of their unborn children by delaying to go for antenatal checkups.

“Please expectant mothers don’t delay going for antenatal clinics to save your lives and that of your unborn babies” Ms. Nkhata said.