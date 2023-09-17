Friday marked a historic occasion in Luangwa District as the government launched FM transmitters for Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Radio One and Two. This milestone event signified a significant step towards expanding access to crucial radio services in underserved regions of the country.

Radio has remained a vital medium for public access to information for over a century, thanks to its cost-effectiveness and ease of accessibility. The government recognizes radio’s pivotal role in not only informing but also transforming lives, fostering peace, unity, and development. The commissioning of these transmitters is a testament to the government’s commitment to providing its citizens with access to information and ensuring a well-informed citizenry.

The launch of these transmitters is particularly significant because it brings radio services to Luangwa and Rufunsa for the first time in nearly six decades. This initiative aims to address the longstanding issue of poor radio reception experienced in various parts of the country, including Nyimba, Chiengi, Samfya, Mporokoso, Senga Hill, Isoka, Lukulu, Mwandi, Sinazeze, Maamba, Chirundu, Kalomo, Chisekesi, Kaputa, and Monze.



With the installation of transmitters in these areas, the government achieves 60% coverage of ZNBC Radio 1 and 2. To further extend radio accessibility, the government has set a goal to reach 90% coverage by adding 26 more transmitters in the near future.

This initiative was fully funded by the government, demonstrating its commitment to utilizing public resources for the benefit of the people. It is also a testament to the government’s dedication to combating corruption and transparently using public resources to provide education, care for the elderly, and empower citizens economically.

The newly commissioned radio transmitters will empower the people of Luangwa and Rufunsa to actively participate in local affairs, including agriculture, fishing, education, healthcare, and various developmental activities.

The government expressed its deep appreciation for the partnership and support of local royal highnesses and Members of Parliament (MPs) in delivering development initiatives to the people. This achievement represents a significant milestone in connecting the nation through the power of radio and promoting inclusive development.

The Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP, personally commissioned the FM transmitters in Luangwa District, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing access to information and communication services across the country.