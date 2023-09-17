FC Muza have been beaten 2-1 by visiting Diables Noirs of Congo – Brazzaville in the CAF Confederation Cup match played on Sunday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Experienced Noirs put up a convincing display against CAF club competitions debutants Muza in this first leg match of the second round.

The Congolese side showed the intent to win when taking a lead after 14 minutes through Albert Fataki.

It was 1-0 at break with the other two goals in the match coming in the last 12 minutes.

Alves Oko doubled the lead on 78 minutes before forward Andrew Phiri reduced the deficit to 2-1 ten minutes later.

The return match between the two sides will take place in two weeks time in Congo.