President Hakainde Hichilema has returned to Zambia alongside his wife, Mutinta, following a fruitful six-day state visit to the People’s Republic of China. The President’s visit was marked by significant diplomatic engagements and discussions aimed at enhancing the relationship between Zambia and China.

The apex of President Hichilema’s trip was the bilateral meetings held with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During these meetings, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the existing bilateral relations between their nations to new heights.

A pivotal moment during the visit was the signing of more than 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering various sectors of the Zambian economy. This signing ceremony, held at the Great Hall of the People in China, underscored the shared vision for cooperation and partnership in areas such as finance, trade, agriculture, media, and tourism.



Among the notable MoUs signed was the formulation of a Cooperation plan on the Belt and Road Initiative, facilitated by the Ministry of Finance and the Reform Commission of China. This initiative holds significant potential for advancing economic development and infrastructure projects in Zambia.

In a move that promises to expand trade, another MoU was signed to allow for the export of blueberries to China. This agreement opens up new opportunities for Zambian agricultural exports, further strengthening economic ties.

While in China, President Hichilema addressed an investment forum, resulting in commitments of approximately $1.4 billion in Chinese investments for Zambia. These investments are expected to contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development.

During his visit, the President and his delegation visited several companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric vehicles and cell phones, showcasing China’s technological advancements. President Hichilema invited these firms to consider expanding their operations to Zambia, emphasizing the country’s peaceful environment and favorable business policies.

