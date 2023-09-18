The Zambia Women’s National team Coach Bruce Mwape has named his final squad for the back-to-back friendlies against Morocco set for September, 22 and 26, 2023 in Rabat.

The Copper Queens leave for the North African country today on Monday September 18.

Mwape will use the friendlies to prepare for the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship that will run from October 4 to15 in South Africa.

The Copper Queens have been drawn in Group B alongside Angola, Mozambique and Comoros at the regional women’s competition.

According to FAZ Media, monitored by ZANIS, Coach Mwape has picked Catherine Musonda (Tomiris-Turan-Kazakhstan), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), and Leticia Lungu (ZESCO Ndola Girls) to be the shot stoppers.

In defense, the Copper queens Coach has named Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies), Martha Tembo (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Esther Siamfuko, Lushomo Mweemba, Esther Banda (all Green Buffaloes), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Vast Phiri (ZESCO Ndola Girls), and Jackline Nkole (Indeni Roses)

The Copper Queens midfield will be anchored by Hellen Chanda (Hakkarigucu Spur-Turkey), Ireen Lungu (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Mary Wilombe, Susan Banda (both Red Arrows), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Comfort Selemani (Elite Ladies)

Coach Mwape expects goals to come from Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Hellen Mubanga (Zaragoza CFF-Spain), Rachael Kundananji (Madrid CFF-Spain), Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China), and Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes).