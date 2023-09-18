Two people of Lumezi District in Eastern Province have died in a fatal road traffic accident involving an unregistered king lion motorbike and a Toyota Succeed wagon vehicle registration number AID 4673zm.

The accident happened on September 16, around 20:10 hours at Kaziwa Village, in Chief Zumwanda’s area, 30 kms South of Lumezi.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii, confirmed the death of the two in a statement to ZANIS.

Mr Liywalii identified the deceased as 38-year-old Moses Banda; a motorcycle rider of Chiyopeni Village and a pillion, Ruth Phiri whose age is unknown, of Lumezi Town-Ship, both of Chief Zumwanda’s area of Lumezi district.

He named the other victims as 31-year-old Chanda Mwanza, the driver of a Toyota Succeed of Riverside compound in Lundazi who at the time of the accident, had four passengers on board.

Mr Liywalii said the accident happened when the driver of the wagon , who was driving from the Northern to the Southern direction, failed to keep his lane and collided with the motorbike which was coming from the opposite direction.

He said the motorcyclist died on the spot after sustaining fatal head injuries, multiple fractures on the left leg and hand, while the pillion who sustained a broken left hand, broken right leg and suspected internal injuries died yesterday whilst receiving treatment at Lumezi Mission Hospital.

The Eastern Police Commanding Officer, disclosed that the driver of the vehicle and three other passengers, namely, Abraham Banda, Vaison Tembo 38, Dauti Lutepo 54 sustained various injuries and are admitted to Lumezi Mission Hospital, adding that Mwelwa Luice of Lumezi Town-Ship escaped unhurt.

He said the motorbike was extensively damaged and the vehicle had its front part also extensively damaged.

Mr Liywalii said the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited in Lundazi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.