Coach Zeddy Saileti has saluted the character of his promoted side Mutondo Stars after they picked their second win in the first four matches of the FAZ Super Division season.

Mutondo on Sunday edged Forest 3-2 in Ndola to move into fifth place on the table, just one point away from the top.

In a post-match interview at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Saileti described Mutondo’s performance in the top league as fantastic.

“Winning the second game as league debutants I think is motivating to my team, my boys. In the briefing I told them we have won, we have lost, we have drawn so today the most important results is what? They said it is a win,” Saileti said.

“I think we played collectively because we knew Forest were experienced but we were more organised.Forest were coming from behind. I thought we controlled the game,” he said.

Mutondo sits on seven points in four matches after posting two wins, a draw and loss.

He is preaching more hard work among his players.

“The character is fantastic because the boys are doing what we are planning. The expectations are always high in the Super League but the players accounted for themselves well. We are doing well, I can’t complain,” Saileti said.