Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has unveiled his final squad for the friendly matches against Morocco set for 22 and 26 September, 2023 in Rabat.

Shepolopolo have since left for Rabat.

FIFA World Cup stars led by Captain Barbra Banda have headlined the squad.

Mwape will use the friendlies to prepare for the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship that will run from 4 October – 15 October in South Africa.

At the COSAFA, Zambia are in Group B alongside Angola, Mozambique and Comoros.

FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Catherine Musonda (Tomiris-Turan-Kazakhstan), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Leticia Lungu (ZESCO Ndola Girls)



DEFENDERS: Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies), Martha Tembo (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Esther Siamfuko, Lushomo Mweemba, Esther Banda (all Green Buffaloes), Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Vast Phiri (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Jackline Nkole (Indeni Roses)



MIDFIELDERS: Hellen Chanda (Hakkarigucu Spur-Turkey), Ireen Lungu (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Mary Wilombe, Susan Banda (both Red Arrows), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Comfort Selemani (Elite Ladies)

STRIKERS:Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Hellen Mubanga (Zaragoza CFF-Spain), Rachael Kundananji (Madrid CFF-Spain), Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes)