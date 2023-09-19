The Zambian police have taken 10 individuals into custody in connection with the recent riots that took place at the University of Zambia (UNZA) last night. Among those detained are five UNZA students, while the remaining five are from various residential areas.

The riots, which involved more than 500 students, erupted as a result of the cancellation of the 2023 UNZA Students Union elections due to financial constraints. These students took to the streets, blocking Great East Road with drums, stones, and burning tires, and even stoning motor vehicles.

During the course of the riots, several shops within the university premises were broken into, and various groceries were looted. The exact value of the stolen items has yet to be determined.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed that quick police action helped prevent the situation from escalating further. Currently, police officers are deployed around the UNZA campus to monitor the situation closely.

One female student, identified as Twambo aged 22 and a first-year psychology student, sustained injuries to her right hand and complained of general body pains during the unrest.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and further details regarding the charges these individuals may face will be revealed as the case develops.