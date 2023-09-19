Prominent chiefs from Eastern Province have called for reconciliation and unity between President Hakainde Hichilema and former President Edgar Lungu. The traditional leaders have expressed their concern over the current tension between the two leaders and its potential negative consequences for the country’s development and unity.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni,of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province, emphasized the importance of finding common ground for President Hichilema and former President Lungu to work together in the interest of national development. He stressed that their ongoing discord could lead to division and hinder the progress of the nation.

During a courtesy call on President Hichilema at Community House, Paramount Chief Mpezeni also encouraged the current head of state to remain focused on serving the citizens despite negative voices and distractions. He assured President Hichilema that he is on the right path to fulfilling his promises and improving the lives of the Zambian people.

Senior Chief Nsefu, urged the government to collaborate closely with traditional leaders, as they are representatives of the people and play a crucial role in maintaining harmony and unity within communities.

In response, President Hichilema emphasized the significance of dialogue in addressing various issues that may arise. He reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the lives of the people by effectively managing the country’s resources and fostering cooperation among all stakeholders.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s counsel for reconciliation and unity aligns with the broader call for peace and cooperation in Zambia. The traditional leaders also called for upholding the legacy of the late founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, emphasizing the principle of “one Zambia, one Nation.”

In addition to encouraging reconciliation, Paramount Chief Mpezeni raised concerns about the escalating price of mealie meal and urged the government to address this issue to alleviate the stress it has caused among citizens.