The University of Zambia’s (UNZA) Registrar, Theresa Chansa, has expressed suspicion that the recent riot that occurred at the East Road campus may have been influenced by outsiders. This revelation came to light during a visit by Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata to the Great East Campus.

The unrest on the campus raised concerns about potential external influences on the student body. Ms. Chansa suggested that the disturbances were not solely the result of internal issues but may have involved external actors.

Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police, Cretu Kaanza, echoed this sentiment by urging students not to allow themselves to be influenced by outsiders. The police commissioner’s statement underscored the importance of maintaining campus security and preventing external interference in student affairs.

During her visit to the Great East Campus, Minister Sheal Mulyata addressed the students and emphasized the need for peaceful and constructive dialogue to address grievances. She urged students to find amicable ways to voice their concerns, thus preventing external parties from taking advantage of internal issues.