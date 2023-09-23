The Lusaka High Court has granted leave to Patriotic Front (PF) member Miles Sampa to initiate contempt proceedings against party Vice President Given Lubinda. Sampa has accused Lubinda of holding himself as PF Acting President in violation of a court order. The court’s decision to allow Sampa to proceed with these proceedings was announced by Judge Timothy Katenekwa.

The motion to commence contempt proceedings against Lubinda comes in response to an application filed by Miles Sampa on September 20, 2023. In his application, Sampa alleged that Given Lubinda had acted in contempt of court by assuming the role of PF Acting President.

In addition to Lubinda, Sampa also named Raphael Nakachinda, the newly appointed PF Secretary General, as the second defendant in the case. The allegations made by Sampa have brought to the forefront a contentious legal dispute within the PF.

The developments surrounding this legal action have underscored the internal tensions and divisions that have been brewing within the PF in recent times. The court’s decision to grant leave for the contempt proceedings indicates that the matter will now proceed to a more comprehensive legal examination.