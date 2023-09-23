The National Assembly of Zambia has ratified the Presidential appointment of Roy Ngulube as Clerk of the National Assembly.

The Parliamentary select committee appointed on 25th July 2023, scrutinized the appointment of Mr. Ngulube to serve as clerk of the National Assembly.

This is pursuant to section 3c of the National Assembly staff act chapter 257 of the laws of Zambia.

Mr. Ngulube brings to the National Assembly a wealth of experience with 33 years working experience most of which has been in the public service.

He served as Assistant Committee clerk, Executive Assistant to the Secretary General at the Southern Africa Development Committee and the Parliamentary forum.

He also served as Executive assistant to the Speaker of the National assembly, where he rose to the position of deputy Clerk-Procedure before taking up the role of Deputy Clerk Administration.

Mr Ngulube was in 2022 to date acting Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia until his appointment as Clerk of the National Assembly.

As the Clerk of the National Assembly he will be responsible for overseeing the administration and procedural functions of the National Assembly.

This is contained in a statement issuedto the media by Deputy Clerk Corporate Affairs Stephen Kawimbe.