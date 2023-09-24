The Zambia Police Service has issued a stern warning, stating that it will not permit former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to continue his routine jogging with scores of Patriotic Front (PF) members. In a statement released by Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, it was made clear that PF members intending to join Mr. Lungu on his jogging program should notify the police in advance.

The Police expressed strong disapproval of the way last Saturday’s jogging event was conducted, describing it as an “unlawful assembly” and “political activism.” Mr. Hamoonga emphasized that Mr. Lungu’s jogging program should be carried out with his security detail and without any political activism.

“The Zambia Police Service has noted with concern the unlawful assembly and political activism that was conducted by Patriotic Front cadres on Saturday, September 23, 2023, when the Former President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was conducting his morning jogging routine,” stated Mr. Hamoonga.

“We would like to warn the Patriotic Front cadres that public gatherings or demonstrations, including political events, should be notified to the police as by law established. Failure to do so amounts to a breach of the law. This is to ensure public safety, traffic management, and to prevent disruptions to the daily lives of citizens,” he added.

Mr. Hamoonga concluded by stressing that any future processions involving a former Head of State, such as Mr. Lungu, should strictly adhere to security protocols and should refrain from any form of political activism. The police are determined to maintain law and order and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.