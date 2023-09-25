Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritize road construction and rehabilitation as a means to accelerate national development and foster connectivity among districts through an extensive road network.

During an inspection of ongoing rehabilitation works on the Manyinga-Mwinilunga road, Vice President Nalumango emphasized that road infrastructure development not only improves transportation but also generates employment opportunities for local communities and enhances trade activities.



“As the new Dawn government, we have chosen to invest our resources in economically viable projects such as road construction and rehabilitation, rather than funneling funds into the hands of a select few,” stated Vice President Nalumango.

She went on to highlight the economic significance of the Manyinga-Mwinilunga road, describing it as a crucial corridor for trade and commerce. Once completed, this road is expected to stimulate business activities, thereby promoting the overall development of Manyinga District and the surrounding communities.

Furthermore, Senior Chief Sikufele, the traditional leader of the Mbunda-speaking People of Manyinga and Kabompo districts, expressed his gratitude to the government for including Manyinga in its developmental programs. He praised the government’s efforts in providing opportunities for local youth through nationwide recruitments in sectors such as health, education, and the military.

Senior Chief Sikufele also noted the positive impact of government empowerment initiatives, including the Social Cash Transfer Empowerment Programme and Cooperative Grants accessed through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). These programs have been instrumental in supporting elderly and vulnerable community members.

Additionally, he commended the government for its role in restoring peace and unity across the nation, emphasizing the contrast with the previous regime’s divisive politics.

“With the UPND government, we are witnessing significant progress in terms of unity and peace, unlike the previous government, which perpetuated tribal politics, division, and hatred,” Senior Chief Sikufele stated.