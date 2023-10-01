Today’s Scripture

“O Israel, can I not do to you as this potter has done to his clay? As the clay is in the potter’s hand, so are you in my hand.”

Jeremiah 18:6, NLT

The Master Potter

Friend, everything about you may say you’re ordinary. You feel average. “You can’t start a business. You can’t break the addiction. No one in your family is successful.” On your own, that might be true. The good news is that your Heavenly Father is a master potter. He knows how to shape and mold you into all He wants you to be. He’s going to put in you a strength, a determination, a stamina that you’ve never felt. He’s going to shape in you a new boldness, a greater confidence, and a courage to step out and do things you’ve never done. You’re going to have more creativity, more wisdom, great ideas, and great favor. It’s going to happen faster than you think. You may feel stuck, but get ready. You are God’s handiwork, and a change is coming. You’re going to get well sooner, come out of debt quicker, accomplish that goal easier. What He works into your life and character will enable you to go where you can’t go on your own, to accomplish what seems impossible.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that my life is in Your hands and You are shaping it like a potter shapes clay—not just my dreams and goals, but my character. Thank You for all that You are putting into my life and for how You’re making it into Your image. I trust You whether I’m seeing change or not. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen Ministries]