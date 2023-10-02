Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s crave for validation is not only embarrassing but also a sign of extremely low self esteem and lack of political and intellectual exposure expected from a leader.

We say this in reference to a statement he made at Livingstone’s St Theresa Catholic Cathedral Parish to the effect that “…we are very ambitious, in two years we are already becoming a reference point in the US system”.

How can a leader be so taken away by such trivial things, such deliberate and blatant lies and flattery from another country or government? Why does Mr Hichilema have this backward notion or feeling that only US approval or acceptance can make him and his government a success they desire to be?

So not until the US recognises, affirms and accepts that their path or thinking is valuable and worthwhile, nothing moves or makes sense for Mr Hichilema. What a tragedy for Zambia? What a disaster and shame to modern day African leadership?

Why does Mr Hichilema see our country as an extension of US territory? It’s very clear that in his mind, Zambia is like a State of the US. No wonder he constantly seeks validation from the US to go about his business in running the country. Mr Hichilema and his league can dispute this summation of events but the writing is on the wall, and no objective and sensible person can fail to see that Mr Hichilema is a captured puppet leader by the US government.

And there is no doubt that after Mr Hichilema leaves office in 2026, the involvement and over reliance on foreign powers in the running of our country that will be unearthed will be so shocking and embarrassing. It will actually be a case study for scholars to create another body of knowledge to help them understand Mr Hichilema’s corrupt puppetry leadership in modern Africa.

The truth is, as things stand, we are already a laughing stock in the region and on the continent of Africa. Our over reliance on the Western imperialist world has soiled our once revered diplomatic credentials and made us look silly and ignorant in the eyes of countries who once looked up to us in many ways.

We have extensively traveled in the region and on the continent, and the questions everybody is asking are: what is happening to Zambia? What are you people doing to KK’s legacy? What do you think you’re doing to yourselves and others who have been ardent followers of the many positive strides Zambia has taken in the past decades?

The tactical isolation Zambia faces today from other countries in the region and the continent is so painful to watch and the fact remains that it is only going to get worse if Mr Hichilema’s puppetry is not addressed quickly.

This puppetry has gone too far. It needs to be corrected.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

Facebook post