In a significant event for Zambian football, President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed FIFA President Gianni Infantino to State House yesterday. The visit marked an opportunity to express Zambia’s gratitude for FIFA’s ongoing support, particularly in technical and infrastructure development.

President Hichilema emphasized the universal appeal of football, highlighting its role not just as a sport but as a catalyst for health and business opportunities. He advocated for FIFA to introduce business training programs for footballers, aiding them in managing their earnings post-retirement or in the event of injury.

The Zambian President also addressed the importance of resolving management and administrative disputes within football through dialogue, urging FIFA to continue fostering harmony among football stakeholders.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between FIFA and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). This agreement will lead to the establishment of a FIFA Technical Centre in Zambia, a project set to enhance the country’s football infrastructure and capacity-building initiatives for coaches and administrators.

President Hichilema expressed optimism about future FIFA engagements and interventions, which are expected to further bolster sports development in Zambia. The event underscored the collaborative spirit between Zambia and FIFA, aiming to nurture the next generation of football talent in the country.

Additionally, FIFA President Infantino will inaugurate the newly funded FIFA accommodation center, made possible through the FIFA Forward program. This $300,000 investment will significantly reduce accommodation costs for junior and women’s teams, facilitating better preparation for international tournaments.

The FIFA Forward program, launched in 2016, is the largest sports development initiative globally. By the end of 2026, FIFA aims to have invested $5 billion worldwide through this program.

Infantino’s visit also includes attending a commemoration of the Gabon Air Disaster at the Memorial site and participating in an exhibition match for U15 girls at the Barcelona Academy.

This visit highlights the strengthening ties between FIFA and Zambia, promising a brighter future for Zambian football.