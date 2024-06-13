UTAH -An investigation is underway after police say a man shot and killed his wife inside a Sandy home, before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide over the weekend.

According to the Sandy Police Department, the man told his three children to leave the home on Candle Spruce Cove on Saturday night. The children, who are between 11-17 years old, told police that they heard multiple gunshots as they were leaving.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. Police believe the husband shot his wife multiple times before killing himself.

They were later identified as 57-year-old Stanley Siwale and 47-year-old Rebecca Siwale.

Police said officers had not previously been dispatched to the home for any reported issues.

“It’s really tragic, because you just don’t expect something like that to happen in a quiet little neighborhood like this,” said Rick Shrader, who lives nearby.

“It’s sad,” fellow neighbor Ramesh Patel added. “This is the safest place I have seen.”

Source:Fox13Now