A tragedy unfolded on Saturday as a Stores Officer at the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Maybin Chilongo, along with his two sons, lost their lives in a drowning incident in the Zambezi River. The incident occurred in Mongu district, Western province, and has left the community in mourning.

George Muwowo, the brother-in-law of the deceased, provided details of the tragic event, stating that it transpired between 15:00 hours and 16:00 hours on that fateful Saturday afternoon.

According to Mr. Muwowo, Maybin Chilongo had taken his family to celebrate his 50th birthday at a lodge located near the King Lubosi-Imwiko Bridge on the Mongu-Kalabo road. What was meant to be a joyous occasion turned into a devastating ordeal when Chilongo, in a valiant effort, attempted to rescue his two sons, aged between 10 and 13, who found themselves in distress in the deep waters of the Zambezi River.

Tragically, despite his heroic efforts, Chilongo, along with his two sons, succumbed to the unforgiving waters of the Zambezi River.

The bodies of the victims were later recovered by local fishermen, who deployed fishing nets in their efforts to retrieve them from the river.