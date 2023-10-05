Chilufya Tayali, the President of the Economic and Equity Party, has taken legal action to halt the payment of benefits to former President Edgar Lungu until Mr. Lungu officially declares that he is no longer involved in active politics. Tayali’s legal representatives, Joseph Chirwa and Company, have submitted a formal request to the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Secretary to the Cabinet outlining their demands.

Tayali’s demands include not only a declaration from Lungu but also the necessary amendments to the Registrar of Societies’ records to reflect Lungu’s non-involvement in active politics. Additionally, Tayali is seeking an acknowledgment letter from the Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee confirming that Lungu is no longer the party’s President.

Furthermore, Tayali has called for the immediate repayment of all funds disbursed to Lungu as part of his benefits, starting from August 26, 2021. This date marks Lungu’s purported resignation as PF President and his withdrawal from active politics.

Tayali’s legal action is a response to the ongoing declarations by PF Members of the Central Committee asserting that Lungu remains the Party President and that they rejected his resignation on August 26, 2021.

Tayali has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to implement the remedial measures outlined in his demand letter. Should the government fail to comply, Tayali’s lawyers have indicated their intention to initiate legal proceedings.

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has confirmed receipt of Tayali’s demand letter. Kabesha stated that he would respond within the stipulated period, pending instructions from the government. He also noted that any subsequent legal action would depend on his response.

Kabesha emphasized that his response would be provided in confidence, respecting client confidentiality and not through the media. The situation surrounding former President Lungu’s political status and associated benefits continues to evolve, and the government’s response will be pivotal in shaping its outcome.