Today’s Scripture

You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; my cup runs over.

Psalm 23:5, NKJV

Unclutter Your Mind

Friend, when you have opposition, when you have trouble, when people come against you, God has a table there. The key is to not fight with the opposition, to not try to pay people back or prove your point, to not live upset, worried, or frustrated. No, take a seat at the table that God has prepared. If you stay at rest, God will go to work. But when you work, God will rest. As long as you’re worried and trying to make things happen in your own strength, that will limit what God will do.

God says in Psalm 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth” (NIV). Clear out the worry, clear out the offense, clear out the negativity. Live from a place of peace, a place of rest, a place of faith. God has you in the palm of His hand. Nothing you’re facing is a surprise to Him.

In 2 Chronicles 20:17, when the Israelites were facing a vast enemy army, He told them, “‘You will not need to fight in this battle. Position yourselves, stand still and see the salvation of the LORD, who is with you, O Judah and Jerusalem!’ Do not fear or be dismayed; tomorrow go out against them, for the LORD is with you” (NKJV). He wasn’t just talking about being still physically; He meant to be still in their minds and in their attitudes. You may have plenty of good reasons for why you could be worried, upset, and not able to sleep at night, but when you’re at peace, that’s a position of power. When you’re in peace, you’re showing God that you trust Him. Anyone can stay in faith and have a good attitude when everything is going their way. The test comes when the medical report is not good, when a friend walks away, when the loan doesn’t go through, when your child is off course. You could easily let all the clutter in. No, be still. That’s the time to show God that you trust Him, not just with your words but with your actions.

Reflection

Is there anything troubling you today? How does the practice of Uncluttering Your Mind help you with this difficulty?

Write about a situation, person, or event in your life that you’re worried about. Now, be still with your eyes closed, picturing in your mind an image of laying down these worries at the feet of Jesus.

Declaration

God, today I declare that You are bigger than any problem I have or anything that is trying to stop me. I will guard my heart against negative thoughts, and I will keep my eyes on You. I declare that just as You flung stars into space, spoke worlds into existence, and parted the Red Sea, You will take care of me. You can handle anything that comes against me. I declare that I will be still and know that You are God.

Prayer

Dear God,

Thank You for always being there for me, even when trouble comes my way. When people oppose me, I know You have a special place prepared for me. Instead of fighting back or seeking revenge, I choose to calmly sit at the table You’ve set for me. I let go of my worries, frustrations, and fears, and trust that when I rest, You are working on my behalf. Help me not to rely on my own strength, as that limits Your power in my life. Your Word tells me to be still and recognize You as God. Today, I choose to let go of worry, offense, and negativity. I embrace a life of peace, rest, and faith. I believe that You hold me in Your hand, and nothing I face surprises You. Thank You, God, for Your everlasting love. I commit to living in Your peace and trusting Your faithful promises. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

[Joel Osteen ministries]