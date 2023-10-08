The Zambian police prevented the Socialist Party (S.P) from conducting a planned rally at Changanamai Grounds in Kwacha East, Kitwe. The heavy police presence on Saturday morning at the rally venue deterred party supporters from proceeding with their planned gathering.

Earlier in the week, the police had informed the Socialist Party that the rally could not proceed due to security concerns and insufficient manpower. However, the party’s leadership remained steadfast in their determination to hold the rally.

Reacting to the police intervention, S.P leader Dr. Fred M’membe accused President Hakainde Hichilema of hypocrisy. Dr. M’membe expressed his frustration, stating, “Police, who had no manpower to ensure that our rally in Kitwe goes ahead, all of a sudden have manpower to ensure that our rally does not go ahead! This is the hypocrisy and dishonesty of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his neocolonial puppet regime.”

He further remarked, “But how far can this take them? Ubucenjeshi bwa nkoko pungwa tasakamana! We have accordingly directed our members and supporters to stay away from Changanamai grounds and let the Police hold their rally there today. Our day to hold a rally there will come.”

In addition to the party’s stance, Faston Mwale, a Member of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Socialist Party, announced the postponement of the anticipated rally due to the substantial police presence at the venue. He disclosed that the rally had been requested by Kitwe miners and marketeers who expressed frustration with the UPND government.

Mr. Mwale criticized the UPND government for allegedly using the police to suppress political activities, stating, “The UPND has instrumentalized the police to ensure that democracy doesn’t thrive. So the Public Order Act has been abused to ensure that democracy does not thrive in Zambia.”

He continued, “They are having rallies one day after another but they cannot permit other political parties to hold their rallies. So this is what is happening, and it is coming to the fact that we have always stated that the UPND is not fitting into the multiparty political dispensation.”