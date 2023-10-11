President Hakainde Hichilema has been accused of instructing Constitutional Court President Margaret Munalalu to ensure that the appeal over the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary seats does not succeed.
When the appeal hearing came up on Tuesday morning, Justice Munalalu ordered that all the parties and Journalists leave the court room and only remained with Judges for a prolonged period.
Sources close to the matter have revealed that Justice Munalula informed the Bench that she has received instructions not to overturn the High Court decision to declare both Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji ineligible to participate in the by elections.
The ConCourt President revealed that President Hichilema does not want to see Mr. Lusambo and Mr. Malanji on the ballot paper in Kabushi and Kwacha elections respectively.
But divisions arose with five Judges threatening to recuse themselves from handling the appeal matter on professional grounds.
The sources disclosed that Judge Musaluke, Judge Anne Sitali, Judge Palan Mulonda, Judge Mungeni Mulenga and Judge Judy Mulongoti are the five that have threatened to abandon the appeal hearing.
The sources said the five Judges hold the view that the Kwacha and Kabushi elections were void.
They said it will be suicidal for them to go against their earlier ruling that nullification of a seat does not amount to disqualification of a candidate.
The High Court sitting in Ndola failed to preside over the matter conclusively and referred all questions that the aggrieved parties presented to them to the Constitutional Court.
The Constitution Court had earlier ruled that nullification does not constitute disqualification making it difficult for the High Court to pronounce itself on the matter.
The ConCourt is due to continue sitting on Wednesday to review both the Kabushi and Kwacha appeals with a new set of recently appointed Judges.
2026 is coming. beware Please judges help Zambia. be strong in your judgement and fear no one
This story is full of explosives! Is it well reported?
Those two MPs Kwacha and Kabushi should resign on moral grounds. Even among thieves there is honor. How can you attend parley, drink at the motel and go home with a clear conscious when you know very well that you did not “win” the election?
It is milanji and lusambo who should hide in shame at the bribes they used to win past elections at the expense of national development
You think Upnd doesn’t bribe voters? Seems you live under a rock.
You think this CDF is what it’s? Have you asked yourself why it is not appearing in the Auditor’s report?
This is what happens when the presidents is the arresting officer, the law, the lawyer, the judge and the jailer. Unfortunately, you can not bully everyone in the system. Let the Police, ACC, DEC, ECZ, Concourt operate freely. What is HH scared of by trying to order everyone to do his will.
Look how all judges including high court, concourt, magistrate court are all rushing to recuse themselves from cases involving PF because they were all in the pockets of this politicians so they can’t rule against them lest the beans are spilled.
This article stinks of overdramatization, I honestly doubt HH would issue such an instruction to Justice Munalula for her to tell the other judges on the bench. and given what we know about these stinking Jameson Mutaware Lungu appointed justices, it would be very rich to think of them threatening to recuse themselves from handling the appeal matter on professional grounds because in terms of integrity they have absolutely zero!.
Are you surprised? What about Kajoba’s case?
Article does seem questionable. If indeed the President did give such instructions, one would wonder why the instructions would go to the Chief Justice who would then give the command to other justices in court.
Margaret Munalula is a woman of principle and I doubt she would be sold.
However, the Concourt with its shambolic judgments has brought this on themselves. These two cases were being heard at three courts at once and the Concourt failed to make a strong stand. They gave judgement which was an academic exercise after the two constituencies had new MPs.
Article not well written
Tell us who the instruction came from and lets not assume
If anything money as usual changed hands knowing the 2 involved
The best thing what HH should do like other African dictators is to change the constitution so that he can remain longer in power. In fricandeau power is sweet. You can see even the Malawan Lungu wants to bounce back to power.
You dont want the Malawian Lungu but the Zimbabwean Hakainde you like?
Whats the name of the judge? Munalalu???
Absolute lies…..each judge can write their own judgements.
Justice Manalula does not even need those 5 judges if she wants to rule against the former MP”s.