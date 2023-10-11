Tisa Kalemba, a young woman from Mkushi, who has not only defied the odds but has rewritten her destiny through resilience and determination. Tisa, a part-time maid, took time off from her daily responsibilities to participate in the 2023 Absa Marathon, and the outcome was nothing short of extraordinary.

In a stunning achievement, Tisa Kalemba secured the third position in the fiercely competitive 42-kilometer race, leaving spectators and fellow participants in awe. Her extraordinary performance was more than just a sporting triumph; it opened the doors to a remarkable opportunity.

The 2023 Absa Marathon, which took place in Lusaka, offered cash prizes for top performers, and Tisa’s outstanding performance earned her a well-deserved K10,000 prize. Little did she know that this was just the beginning of a life-changing journey.

The team from Absa, the event’s organizer, took note of Tisa’s remarkable determination. Her story of determination, overcoming adversity, and sheer perseverance touched the hearts of many, including key players in various industries. Consequently, destiny helpers emerged to assist her on her journey to a brighter future.

In an extraordinary turn of events, Tisa Kalemba received a job offer from the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) as a Civilian, a testament to her unwavering spirit and commitment to success. She was pictured alongside ZAF Commander Gen Barry, symbolizing the incredible opportunities that have come her way.

But the support did not end there. A host of Destiny Helpers, both individuals and organizations, rallied behind Tisa to provide her with the assistance she needed to fulfill her dreams. Their generosity and support have paved the way for Tisa Kalemba’s life transformation:

Notable Destiny Helpers Include:

Absa: A generous donation of K20,000, financial mentorship, and enrollment in the Women in Business financial literacy program.

Zambia Sugar: A substantial contribution of K20,000 in cash, along with a supply of sugar products.

Zambeef: A generous gift of K10,000 worth of Zambeef produce.

MTN: A donation of K10,000, a new phone, and a year’s supply of data bundles, along with sporting activities and coaching.

Pick n Pay: A shopping voucher worth K5,000.

Pound Stretcher: Providing Tisa with a brand-new bed.

Ms. Monica Musonda: A 2-plate cooker to assist with Tisa’s daily needs.

African Milling: A year’s supply of mealie meal, consisting of two bags every month.

Trade Kings: A selection of their products to support Tisa.

Prudential Insurance: Offering insurance coverage and sports gear valued at K5,000.

Tisa Kalemba’s incredible journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of determination and the profound impact that compassion and support from the community can have on an individual’s life. Her story is an inspiration to all, reminding us that with unwavering dedication, incredible opportunities can be found even in the face of adversity. Tisa Kalemba’s life has changed forever, and the future is undoubtedly filled with boundless potential and promise.