Shepolopolo assistant coach Florence Mwila has warned that Zambian players must be at their best to overcome Zimbabwe in Friday’s COSAFA Women’s Championship semifinal clash in Gauteng, South Africa.

Mwila has predicted a tough semifinal clash against Zimbabwe.

In a pre-match comment, Mwila said Zimbabwe have a strong squad.

“Zimbabwe has a good side. They are strong and quick. It is not going to be an easy one but we just have to put in our best,” she said.

Zimbabwe have returned to the regional championship after missing out in 2022 due to their suspension from FIFA, which has since been lifted.

“We are encouraging our girls to push hard and be able to score early goals. Zimbabwe have come back with hunger, you can see how well they have been playing,” Mwila said.

Shepolopolo are seeking to defend their maiden regional championship title.

Meanwhile, Malawi will face Mozambique in the second semifinal later on Friday.