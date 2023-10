Chipolopolo have been drawn against Morocco in Group F of next year’s Africa Cup to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

Zambia will also face Congo DR and Tanzania in Group F.

Group F teams will be based in San Pedro.

The Africa Cup will be staged from January 13 to February 11 in West Africa.

This will be Chipolopolo’s first AFCON outing since 2015.