Nkana FC is mourning club legend Simon Kaluba Chipepo has died in Kitwe aged 99.

Chipepo was the father of Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo.

Chipepo has confirmed to Radio Icengelo’s Clara Chisenga that his father died on Saturday morning at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital last Thursday.

Born in 1924, Chipepo was among the first black footballers to play for Rhokana United now called Nkana Football Club.

Chipepo at his peak in the 1950s graced Scrivener Stadium in Wusakile, Kitwe which was later renamed Nkana Stadium.

Chipepo was nicknamed Malamba “mine train” because of his speed.

He played as a left back at the Scrivener and retired from active playing in 1969.

After hanging his boots,Chipepo was part of the technical bench at young Nkana academy that tutored the likes of Fred Mwila Senior and the late HurbetChime.

He worked in the mines under ZCCM until his retirement in 1979.

Chipepo lived in Kitwe’s Ndeke – Changachanga Township.