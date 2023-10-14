President Hakainde Hichilema, along with key officials, officially commissioned the Chibombo Jiangxi Economic Cooperation Zone in Chibombo District, Central Province. The event was held in conjunction with the Zambia-China Jiangxi Investment and Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference, marking another crucial milestone in Zambia’s ongoing partnership with China.

This conference comes just one month after President Hichilema’s successful State Visit to the People’s Republic of China, where both nations entered into several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), strengthening the sisterly relationship between Zambia’s Central Province and China’s Jiangxi Province.

President Hichilema expressed his appreciation for Jiangxi United’s commendable efforts in attracting a diverse range of companies to the newly commissioned facility. Notable enterprises in the zone include medical equipment manufacturers, a steel processing plant, and an electrical insulator factory, among many others.

The President used the occasion to encourage local businesses to actively participate in the opportunities presented by the economic cooperation zone. The Zambian government has introduced various initiatives to facilitate citizens’ access to credit facilities, along with incentives like tax holidays designed to entice local investors.

“Your government is committed to promoting special economic zones and industrial parks, leveraging Zambia’s strategic location to expedite our industrial development and work towards our goal of becoming the regional manufacturing and processing powerhouse,” President Hichilema proclaimed. The Chibombo Jiangxi Economic Cooperation Zone signifies a crucial component in realizing this vision.

The President also underscored the significance of the Road and Belt Initiative, demonstrating the deep-rooted, all-weather relationship that has been cultivated over decades between Zambia and China. This enduring bond, highlighted by today’s event, celebrates the TAZARA spirit, which forms the bedrock of bilateral relations between the two countries.